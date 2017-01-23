DIY Judaism in Red State Idaho - 2 Synagogues, No Federation, but Faith To Spare
If you want to be a communally involved Jew in Idaho, hundreds of miles from any other Jewish community, your options are not just limited; they're also unique. For one, the round trip to attend Friday night services can be a 100-mile journey.
