Dems propose student loan forgiveness program for rural Idaho teachers

House Democratic Reps. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, announce proposed legislation to grant student loan forgiveness to teachers in struggling rural Idaho schools House and Senate Democrats, led by new Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a retired teacher, and Rep. Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, are proposing legislation to grant student loan forgiveness to rural teachers to help alleviate a "critical" teacher shortage at low-performing rural Idaho schools.

