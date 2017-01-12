College of Idaho Honors MLK Legacy wi...

College of Idaho Honors MLK Legacy with Advocacy Training, Poverty Simulation

Despite Martin Luther King Jr. Day having been a national holiday in the United States for more than three decades, Monday, Jan. 16, MLK Day 2017, will be only the second time The College of Idaho has cancelled classes for the day, in honor of the civil rights leader's legacy. "Prior to [last year], we've had classes on Martin Luther King Day," said College of Idaho Student Body President Cameron Arnzen.

