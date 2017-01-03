'Close the Gap' coalition urges lawmakers not to hit 'pause' on Idaho's health coverage gap
From left, Tim Heinze and Luke Cavener of the "Close the Gap Idaho" coalition urge lawmakers at a Statehouse news conference Monday to address Idaho's health coverage gap. At a somber Statehouse press conference this afternoon, members of the "Close the Gap Idaho" coalition urged lawmakers not to hit the "pause" button on Idaho's health coverage gap as they await word of what will happen in Washington, D.C. "The fact is that doing nothing in 2017 and waiting to see what comes out of Congress is not fiscally responsible," said Luke Cavener, Idaho director of the American Cancer Society.
