Charles Manson's cult left 7 dead and killed a dream, too
California prison official says cult... Amid reports that Charles Manson has been taken from his California prison cell to a hospital, a state corrections official would confirm only that the 82-year-old killer and cult leader was still alive. The seven grisly murders carried out by Charles Manson's disciples during the summer of 1969 did more than turn the hippie cult leader into the leering face of evil on front pages across America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC