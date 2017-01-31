Boise becomes 'welcoming city' but not 'sanctuary city'
The Boise City Council has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution affirming the city's role as a welcoming community and a community of refuge. The Idaho Statesman reports the resolution passed Tuesday declares "the City of Boise is committed to being a Welcoming City and creating a community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe, and able to fully participate in, and contribute to, our city's economic and social life."
