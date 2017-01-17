BLM approves final routes for Gateway West transmission line
The Bureau of Land Management has authorized the final routes connecting the high-voltage Gateway West transmission line project between southwestern Idaho and central Wyoming. The BLM's Record of Decision, signed Friday, means Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power can build and operate 321 miles of 500-kilovolt transmission lines on public land in Idaho's Gooding, Elmore, Owyhee, Cassia and Twin Falls counties.
