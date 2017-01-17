AASHTO Honors Idaho's Transportation Department for Innovation
The Idaho Transportation Department's employee-driven innovation program has been saluted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. "Innovation involves personal initiative, which a transportation agency is wise to cultivate," said Keith Platte, AASHTO's associate program director for project delivery.
