AASHTO Honors Idaho's Transportation ...

AASHTO Honors Idaho's Transportation Department for Innovation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Transport Topics

The Idaho Transportation Department's employee-driven innovation program has been saluted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. "Innovation involves personal initiative, which a transportation agency is wise to cultivate," said Keith Platte, AASHTO's associate program director for project delivery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC