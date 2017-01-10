100 years ago in Spokane: Idaho lawma...

100 years ago in Spokane: Idaho lawmakers move to relocated UI to...

Saturday

Idaho state legislators issued a proposal to move the University of Idaho out of Moscow and into "a more central location" - that is, Boise. This was part of a comprehensive education consolidation plan proposed at a joint meeting of the state Legislature's education committee and the Idaho State Board of Education.

