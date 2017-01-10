100 years ago in Spokane: Idaho lawmakers move to relocated UI to...
Idaho state legislators issued a proposal to move the University of Idaho out of Moscow and into "a more central location" - that is, Boise. This was part of a comprehensive education consolidation plan proposed at a joint meeting of the state Legislature's education committee and the Idaho State Board of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC