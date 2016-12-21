Winter Blast Triggers School Closures, Traffic Headaches
The worst weather of the season so far took hold of a number of Idaho communities overnight, turning highways into parking lots, causing multiple spinoffs and triggering closures at scores of schools. Idaho State Police officials said a late-night accident on Interstate 84 near Wendell claimed the life of a truck driver from Nebraska.
