Wages grow in Idaho, but still lag nationally
Idahoans who worked in the private sector made about $30 more per week in the spring of 2016 than they did a year before, according to new labor data. The average weekly wage for those workers was $743 in the second quarter of 2016, the Idaho Department of Labor said.
