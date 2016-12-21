State Auditors: Poor Marks for How Idaho Tracks K-12 Education Funding
Auditors with the Office of Performance Evaluations told a special committee of the Idaho Legislature on Tuesday that the state does a lousy job accounting for the distribution of funding to K-12 public schools. According to the analysis, "there were multiple instances in which either documented directions on funding were contradictory or [in] actual practice, contradicted law."
