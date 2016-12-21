See the forecast...

National Weather Service-Missoula has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and updated their information for the New Years Day storm. They are expecting increased wind across western Montana and the higher terrain of Clearwater and Idaho counties in Idaho Blowing and drifting snow will be a problem for Grangemont Rd. areas of Orofino and Kamiah Sunday night.

