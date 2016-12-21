On Tap: Looking back at the beer news of 2016 - Thu, 22 Dec 2016 PST
This will go down as the year when the craft beer express started to lose a little momentum. Production growth is expected to drop below double digits for the first time since 2010 , and larger players like Sam Adams and Sierra Nevada are seeing sales start to slip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC