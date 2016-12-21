Obamacare has helped Idaho big time

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

New federal data show the Affordable Care Act has reduced the share of Idahoans without health insurance by more than one-third since the law took effect in 2010. The share of Idahoans without health insurance dropped from 17.7 percent in 2010 to 11 percent in 2015, a 38 percent decline, according to the data compiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

