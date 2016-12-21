Northern Idaho Crisis Center logs more than 1,000 visits during first ...
Don Robinson, of the Northern Idaho Crisis Center, talked about the facility's one-year anniversary. The center was started to keep people with acute mental health and addiction episodes out of emergency rooms and jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC