New wood technology may offer hope for struggling timber - Fri, 30 Dec 2016 PST

Friday Dec 30

Idaho Forest Group, which operates five mills in North Idaho, recently explored jumping into cross-laminated timber in a partnership with the Johann Offner Group, a global manufacturing company headquartered in Wolfsberg, Austria. "We decided the market wasn't quite ready for it yet," said Ahren Spilker, sales operations manager for the Coeur d'Alene-based, family-owned lumber producer.

