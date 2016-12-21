New Idaho director of Correction to f...

New Idaho director of Correction to further prison reforms - Fri, 30 Dec 2016 PST

Amid a two-year flurry of prison reform in Idaho, Henry Atencio faces the challenge of maintaining that momentum within the Idaho Department of Correction. In December, Atencio was named the Department of Correction's new director, succeeding former director Kevin Kempf, who during his tenure oversaw a whirlwind of reform.

