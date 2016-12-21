More on Plus
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood "The Baby Is Here" The Baby is Here - The baby is about to arrive and everyone is so excited! Mom and Dad head to the hospital while Daniel and Grandpere spend time at home going through some of Daniel's old things. In this half-hour musical episode everyone welcomes the new addition to the Neighborhood as Margaret comes home! Strategy: I can't wait to meet the baby!.
