John Lee files another appeal with Idaho Supreme Court - Thu, 29 Dec 2016 PST

Convicted triple murderer John Lee has filed a third appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court, despite previously giving up his right to appeal in a plea agreement he accepted in March. The 31-year-old Moscow man filed the handwritten, six-page document this week in Latah County 2nd District Court.

Chicago, IL

