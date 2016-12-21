Idahoans still apply for gun permits
Though adults over the age of 21 in Idaho have been able to carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit since July, many residents are still seeking permits. The Idaho Statesman reported that applications by Idaho residents looking to carry concealed firearms have remained steady since the change, though now a larger number of the applications are for enhanced permits that allow users to carry concealed weapons in other states.
