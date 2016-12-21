Idaho unemployment remains at 3.8 per...

Idaho unemployment remains at 3.8 percent

Friday Dec 16

The Idaho Department of Labor announced Friday that growth in manufacturing, trade and transportation and financial activities helped offset jobs lost in construction, education and health and hospitality. The state's labor force participation rate continued to remain at 64 percent.

