Idaho lawmakers should refine loser-pays ruling - Wed, 21 Dec 2016 PST
Idahoans will be the losers if the Legislature does not quickly clarify rules that could make unsuccessful litigants responsible for all court costs and lawyer fees; potentially tens of thousands of dollars. The rule could shut poor and even middle-income Idahoans out of the justice system, but it does not have to be that way.
