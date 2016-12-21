Gov. Butch Otter's name floated as po...

Gov. Butch Otter's name floated as potential Secretary of...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Given the on-and-off announcements about various prospective Trump appointees in recent days, it's with some hesitance that I pass along this maybe-news: Idaho Gov. Butch Otter now is supposedly among the candidates being vetted for Secretary of Agriculture. Otter was in San Diego at a Western Governors Association conference on Wednesday afternoon when this news first surfaced; I spoke with Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov 23 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC