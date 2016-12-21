Get Set for the Big Freeze: Snow, Ice Trigger More Accidents
The Washington State University campus is mourning the death of a popular professor, killed in a two-vehicle collision Dec. 14 on U.S. Highway 95 in the Washington County community of Cambridge, Idaho. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports Kola Inoue, 51, taught Japanese as part of Washington State's Department of Foreign Languages and Cultures.
