Get Set for the Big Freeze: Snow, Ice...

Get Set for the Big Freeze: Snow, Ice Trigger More Accidents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Boise Weekly

The Washington State University campus is mourning the death of a popular professor, killed in a two-vehicle collision Dec. 14 on U.S. Highway 95 in the Washington County community of Cambridge, Idaho. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports Kola Inoue, 51, taught Japanese as part of Washington State's Department of Foreign Languages and Cultures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horror hills Nov 23 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC