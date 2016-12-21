Free mumps vaccination clinic
Spokane Regional Health District is holding a free mumps vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 21st in the gymnasium of Rogers High School. There will be two times to choose from if you're interested in attending: 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. BOISE, Idaho - The executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party is the latest candidate seeking to be the leader of the Democratic National Committee.
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho liquor law tha...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
