Following fatal crash, north Idaho residents say slow down
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after slick conditions on I-90 near Wallace which caused both of them to lose control of their trucks. The Shoshone County Sheriff says that 80-year-old Philip Bendtsen slid off the road, hit a guardrail then set off a chain reaction of events with another vehicle.
