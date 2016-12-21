Following fatal crash, north Idaho re...

Following fatal crash, north Idaho residents say slow down

Tuesday Dec 20

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after slick conditions on I-90 near Wallace which caused both of them to lose control of their trucks. The Shoshone County Sheriff says that 80-year-old Philip Bendtsen slid off the road, hit a guardrail then set off a chain reaction of events with another vehicle.

