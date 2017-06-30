Woman dies after being shot by police in Iowa
Des Moines police authorities have released the names of officers involved in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman. A news release from police says Officers Brian Buck, Brandon Holtan and Brady Pratt have been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting of Tiffany Lynn Potter around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
