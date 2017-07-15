New campaign manager for Iowa governor 'sorry' after arrest
The new campaign manager for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has pleaded guilty to public intoxication after an officer observed him urinating outside a suburban Des Moines shopping center last month. Phil Valenziano was arrested late June 23 outside the West Glen Town Center in West Des Moines, where he was "caught in the act" by an officer, a criminal complaint shows.
