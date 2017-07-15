New campaign manager for Iowa governo...

New campaign manager for Iowa governor 'sorry' after arrest

7 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This June 24, 2017 photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Phil Valenziano. Court documents show Valenziano, the campaign manager for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pleaded guilty to public intoxication after he was spotted urinating outside a nightclub in West Des Moines and admitted to being "very drunk."

Chicago, IL

