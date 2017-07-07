Iowa's First Black Legislator Passes Away

Bobby Glanton-Smith tweeted overnight "Willie Stevenson Glanton 1st Black Legislator in Iowa, American Bar Association Hall of Fame & most important, my Auntie passed today at 96." State Representative, Ako Abdul Samad, posted to Facebook, "My heart is very heavy and the tears flow. She was a second mother to me as to others.

