Iowa toddler recovering after wolf attack
INVESTIGATING THE DEATH, ANDTHEY HAVE NOT YET SAID HOW THECHILD DIED.AND A DUBUQUE TODDLER ISRECOVERING WELL AFTER A WOLFATTACKED HER.2-YEAR-OLD ADDELYN WALKER WASVISITING HER GREAT GRANDMOTHERIN MAY, AND THE WOLF WAS CAGEDON HER PROPERTY.IT GRABBED ADDELYN THROUGH THECAGE AND SEVERELY INJURED HERARM.SHE IS RECOVERING WELL NOW.AND HER PARENTS SAY, KNOWING HOWMUCH SHE'S GONE THROUGH, IT ISHARD TO BELIEVE IT HAPPENED JUSTOVER A MONTH AGO.>> SHE'S DOING WELL.MENTALLY, SHE IS A NORMAL2-YEAR-OLD, STILL LAUGHING,SMILING, PLAYING, AND HAVINGFUN.ELIZABETH: THE WOLF WAS PUT DOWN Addelyn Walker, 2, was visiting her great grandmother in May and the wolf was caged on her property. It grabbed Addelyn through the cage and severely injured her arm.
