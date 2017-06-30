Iowa toddler recovering after wolf at...

Iowa toddler recovering after wolf attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

INVESTIGATING THE DEATH, ANDTHEY HAVE NOT YET SAID HOW THECHILD DIED.AND A DUBUQUE TODDLER ISRECOVERING WELL AFTER A WOLFATTACKED HER.2-YEAR-OLD ADDELYN WALKER WASVISITING HER GREAT GRANDMOTHERIN MAY, AND THE WOLF WAS CAGEDON HER PROPERTY.IT GRABBED ADDELYN THROUGH THECAGE AND SEVERELY INJURED HERARM.SHE IS RECOVERING WELL NOW.AND HER PARENTS SAY, KNOWING HOWMUCH SHE'S GONE THROUGH, IT ISHARD TO BELIEVE IT HAPPENED JUSTOVER A MONTH AGO.>> SHE'S DOING WELL.MENTALLY, SHE IS A NORMAL2-YEAR-OLD, STILL LAUGHING,SMILING, PLAYING, AND HAVINGFUN.ELIZABETH: THE WOLF WAS PUT DOWN Addelyn Walker, 2, was visiting her great grandmother in May and the wolf was caged on her property. It grabbed Addelyn through the cage and severely injured her arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Op-Ed Contributor: Want to Get Rid of Trump? On... 6 hr Lawrence Wolf 10
News Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of... Jun 30 Geezer 1
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Jun 27 FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Jun 25 Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC