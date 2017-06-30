Iowa Supreme Court: private citizens can sue government officials for rights violations
Specifically, the decision allows Democrat Godfrey to seek damages against Republican Branstad for political retaliation. But more broadly, the ruling opens the door for private citizens to seek monetary damages from government officials who have violated their rights under the state's constitution, a ruling with parallels to the landmark US Supreme Court [official website] case Bivens v.
