Iowa State worked with utilities to uproot key energy center

Iowa State University officials worked with utilities lobbyists for weeks to draft a law uprooting the state's renewable energy research center, giving the industry cover to avoid allegations of a "power grab," newly released emails show. Iowa State announced in March that it would support transferring the 27-year-old Iowa Energy Center to the executive branch, even though no legislation to accomplish the change had been introduced.

