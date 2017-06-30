Iowa man charged in November crash death of Burlington man
A 30-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the November death of a 77-year-old man south of Burlington. The Hawk Eye reports that Jason Louis Twitchell faces up to 25 years in prison if he's convicted.
