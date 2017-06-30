Iowa man charged in November crash de...

Iowa man charged in November crash death of Burlington man

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

A 30-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the November death of a 77-year-old man south of Burlington. The Hawk Eye reports that Jason Louis Twitchell faces up to 25 years in prison if he's convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Op-Ed Contributor: Want to Get Rid of Trump? On... 2 hr fingers mcgurke 6
News Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of... Jun 30 Geezer 1
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Jun 27 FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Jun 25 Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC