Iowa DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven Reveals Proposal to Improve Foster Care System
The process of reforming the Department of Human Services is underway after the department's new director has unveiled his first proposal to identify children in abusive situations. DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven has released a proposal that would require foster parents receiving subsidies from the state to take their child to the doctor at least once a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Op-Ed Contributor: Want to Get Rid of Trump? On...
|13 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of...
|Jun 30
|Geezer
|1
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Jun 27
|FireyFellow44
|7
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC