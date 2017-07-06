Iowa DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven Reve...

Iowa DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven Reveals Proposal to Improve Foster Care System

14 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The process of reforming the Department of Human Services is underway after the department's new director has unveiled his first proposal to identify children in abusive situations. DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven has released a proposal that would require foster parents receiving subsidies from the state to take their child to the doctor at least once a year.

