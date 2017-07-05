Iowa Dept. of Corrections confirms fight at Iowa State Penitentiary
Iowa's corrections agency says dozens of inmates at its Fort Madison prison were involved recently in a "large fight" that included minor injuries. The Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that roughly 50 inmates were involved in the incident Saturday at Iowa State Penitentiary, which houses men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Op-Ed Contributor: Want to Get Rid of Trump? On...
|36 min
|Big Al
|7
|Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of...
|Jun 30
|Geezer
|1
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Jun 27
|FireyFellow44
|7
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC