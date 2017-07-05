Iowa Dept. of Corrections confirms fi...

Iowa Dept. of Corrections confirms fight at Iowa State Penitentiary

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Iowa's corrections agency says dozens of inmates at its Fort Madison prison were involved recently in a "large fight" that included minor injuries. The Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that roughly 50 inmates were involved in the incident Saturday at Iowa State Penitentiary, which houses men.

