Iowa City Community School District sets times for mouth guard fittings
Children are asked to attend the fitting at the school they will attend, but may attend any time if there is a schedule conflict. Due to low turnout, the district will no longer offer fittings at the junior high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowans offer their churches to those at risk of...
|Jun 30
|Geezer
|1
|Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa
|Jun 27
|FireyFellow44
|7
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|Jun 22
|Hostis Publicus
|19
|Dry drowning explained
|Jun 12
|unn
|1
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC