Gophers lose recruiting battle to Iowa, as Noah Shannon picks Hawkeyes
The Gophers have won some key recruiting battles under new coach P.J. Fleck, but they've lost some big ones, too. The latest loss came before the fireworks Tuesday, when Noah Shannon, a defensive tackle from Oswego, Ill., announced his verbal commitment to Iowa.
