Decades After Devastating Fire, Iowa Warily Allows Fireworks
On a scorching day 86 years ago, a dropped sparkler ignited an inferno that roared through much of the small city of Spencer, Iowa, and led to a statewide fireworks ban that endured for generations. Fireworks have since become legal in most of the country and Iowa legislators voted this year to end the bans.
