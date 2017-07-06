Court: Former Work Comp Commissioner ...

Court: Former Work Comp Commissioner Can Sue Iowa over Alleged GOP Reprisals

In a landmark decision making it easier for citizens to sue government officials who violate their rights, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that a Democratic appointee can seek damages for alleged political retaliation he suffered under former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey can bring claims alleging that his property and liberty interests were "violated by the partisan motivation" of Branstad, Gov. Kim Reynolds and their aides.

