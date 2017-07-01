Company to use robotics in new Iowa pork plant
The company behind a $250 million pork plant being built in Iowa plans to use advanced robotics for many processes. Null tells The Messenger that the robots are expected to ease the burden on employees and improve efficiency at the Wright County facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
