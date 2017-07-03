Ames Police Remind Iowans of New Texting and Driving Law in Social Media Video
As of July 1st, drivers can be pulled over for texting behind the wheel, as it's now considered a primary offense . The Ames Police Department posted a clever reminder on Twitter of the dangers of using your phone while behind the wheel.
