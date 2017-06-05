With his departure, longtime Manson police chief is retiring more than one title, 'Tom the cop'
But Ritts will relinquish those titles when he retires from the Manson Police Department on June 30. He has been an officer for 38 years, the last 20 in the role of chief. -Messenger photo by Peter Kaspari Manson Police Chief Tom Ritts poses in front of his squad car, parked in front of Manson City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo...
|Jun 6
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC