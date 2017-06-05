With his departure, longtime Manson police chief is retiring more than one title, 'Tom the cop'

But Ritts will relinquish those titles when he retires from the Manson Police Department on June 30. He has been an officer for 38 years, the last 20 in the role of chief. -Messenger photo by Peter Kaspari Manson Police Chief Tom Ritts poses in front of his squad car, parked in front of Manson City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.