"We must not forget," Iowa veterans honoring D-Day 73 years later
KWWL caught up with Vinton veteran, Mark McAvan, who says his unit, the 20th Engineers Battalion, were some of the first soldiers on the Normandy beaches during the D-Day invasion. He says the 20th Engineers Battalion had around 12 hundred men in it.
