Urbandale Caretaker, Husband Awaiting...

Urbandale Caretaker, Husband Awaiting Extradition to Iowa Following Abuse Allegations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

An Urbandale couple is awaiting extradition to Iowa after allegedly kidnapping a disabled who had been given a bath laced with bleach and Epson salt. According to court documents, after allegedly giving her a chemical bath in late May, caretaker Katrina and husband Garry Eubanks fled to Florida with the severely burned woman in tow; taking her to Katrina's sister-in-law who worked as a nurse at a Tampa hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Thu Denizen_Kate 5
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre... May 27 mr tee 1
News Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11) May 26 Tm Cln 75
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,516 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC