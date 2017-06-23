Urbandale Caretaker, Husband Awaiting Extradition to Iowa Following Abuse Allegations

An Urbandale couple is awaiting extradition to Iowa after allegedly kidnapping a disabled who had been given a bath laced with bleach and Epson salt. According to court documents, after allegedly giving her a chemical bath in late May, caretaker Katrina and husband Garry Eubanks fled to Florida with the severely burned woman in tow; taking her to Katrina's sister-in-law who worked as a nurse at a Tampa hospital.

