UI researchers studying Chikungunya virus, say it could affect Iowans
Researchers at the University of Iowa are trying to create a vaccine for a virus that's building its presence in the U.S. Chikungunya is rarely fatal but it causes intense joint and muscle pain, fever, and rash that can last for months. Mosquitoes transmit the disease, but it's rarely passed between humans.
