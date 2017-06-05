Trump's budget would cost Iowa $100M in federal funds
A fiscal analysis shows federal grant funding to Iowa would drop by more than $100 million under President Donald Trump's proposed budget, a move forcing the state to reduce services or find other funding for programs ranging from early education to job training. The documents posted this month by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency offer the first details about what Trump's proposed federal budget could mean for Iowa.
