Trump plan would expand oil drilling in Arctic and Atlantic

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. less Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in ... more WASHINGTON - The Trump administration said Thursday it is taking steps to expand oil drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans as President Donald Trump continues to push for U.S. "energy dominance" in the global market.

