Tornado watch #375 issued earlier this afternoon for Iowa has now...

This watch now includes Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties in far northwest Illinois and will be valid until 10 pm this evening. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 375 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS CARROLL JO DAVIESS STEPHENSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FREEPORT, GALENA, AND MOUNT CARROLL.

