Tornado watch #375 issued earlier thi...

Tornado watch #375 issued earlier this afternoon for Iowa has now...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

This watch now includes Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties in far northwest Illinois and will be valid until 10 pm this evening. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 375 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS CARROLL JO DAVIESS STEPHENSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FREEPORT, GALENA, AND MOUNT CARROLL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds campaign-style rally in Iowa Tue FireyFellow44 7
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) Jun 25 Anonymous 3
News Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde... Jun 22 Hostis Publicus 19
News Dry drowning explained Jun 12 unn 1
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some coo... Jun 6 Putins Glock Holster 6
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC